Kim Kardashian overflows her charms in a tiny skin-colored top | Special: Instagram

The American socialite Kim Kardashian adorned the advertising campaign for her new collection of sleep sets from her brand “SKIMS” in which she appears overflowing her charms with a tiny skin-colored top.

The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan starred in the photo shoot wearing several sets of different colors, among which a skin color stands out Composed of a loose crop top with a round neckline and a high-waisted cheeky short.

The 41-year-old Californian businesswoman modeled the new sleeping outfits showing off her long platinum blonde hair parted in the middle and earth-toned makeup that highlighted her smoky eyes, rosy cheeks, and full nude lips.

Kim Kardashian is considered a fashion benchmark and in recent decades has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic magazine covers and hits. advertising campaigns for its brands “KKW Beauty”, “Skims”, “KKW Fragrance” and “Skkn”.

Last April 14 premiered the new reality show of the Kardashian-Jenner clan “The Kardashians” on the Hulu streaming platform that recounts the lives of the members of the most controversial family on American television.

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie again gave full access to their controversial lives, after starring for twenty seasons the hit TV show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” that catapulted them to international fame.

On May 2, Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022 dressed in the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Since then, the ex-wife of rapper Kanye West has been severely criticized for wearing the original dress designed exclusively for the Hollywood star, even collector Scott Fortney released images evidencing the damage caused.

But recently, Kim Kardashian, He broke the silence during his visit to the television program “Today Show” and maintained that he did not ruin the dress and that he worked in collaboration with the staff of the “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” museum to prevent it from spoiling.

The dress valued at 4.8 million dollars was purchased at auction by the museum of curiosities “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” in Orlando, Florida, and Kim Kardashian only he wore it on the red carpet and then replaced it with a replica exactly tailored to your needs.

“I probably had it for three minutes, four minutes. And then I changed at the top of the stairs.”

