News

Kim Kardashian owns the Hidden Hills

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kim Kardashian

The socialite will keep the estate located north of Los Angeles for herself and her children, which she bought with the rapper in 2014 for 20 million dollars.

Kim Kardashian will be able to keep the mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

This is what was established in the divorce agreement with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

It is an impressive estate that the couple bought in 2014 for $ 20 million (€ 17.31 million).

The separation of the two former lovebirds was recently questioned after Kim’s summer endorsement at public events for the launch of Kanye’s album DONDA, and the rapper’s respective support, who accompanied the ex-wife to New York for the debut on Saturday Night Live.

Loading...
Advertisements

However, according to TMZ, court documents filed on Tuesday, October 12 reveal that Kim will be handed the keys to the vast estate north of Los Angeles, where she has lived with her four children since she left her husband last February.

The alleged agreement is significant because Kanye oversaw the design and construction of the mansion alongside well-known architects, including Axel Vervoordt.

The news comes a day after the Kanye ranch in Wyoming went on sale for $ 11 million (€ 9.5 million).

Covermedia


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
675
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
545
News

Cinema, all films out in October
454
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
397
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
349
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
318
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
314
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
302
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
276
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top