Kim Kardashian owns the Hidden Hills

Kim Kardashian

The socialite will keep the estate located north of Los Angeles for herself and her children, which she bought with the rapper in 2014 for 20 million dollars.

Kim Kardashian will be able to keep the mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

This is what was established in the divorce agreement with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

It is an impressive estate that the couple bought in 2014 for $ 20 million (€ 17.31 million).

The separation of the two former lovebirds was recently questioned after Kim’s summer endorsement at public events for the launch of Kanye’s album DONDA, and the rapper’s respective support, who accompanied the ex-wife to New York for the debut on Saturday Night Live.

However, according to TMZ, court documents filed on Tuesday, October 12 reveal that Kim will be handed the keys to the vast estate north of Los Angeles, where she has lived with her four children since she left her husband last February.

The alleged agreement is significant because Kanye oversaw the design and construction of the mansion alongside well-known architects, including Axel Vervoordt.

The news comes a day after the Kanye ranch in Wyoming went on sale for $ 11 million (€ 9.5 million).

Covermedia