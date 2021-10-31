Kim Kardashian paparazzi at the Luna Park with Pete Davidson

The influencer has finally moved on after the end of her marriage with producer Kanye West.

The marital relationship between the model ended this year Kim Kardashian and the rapper Kanye West, from which four children were born. In fact, the couple, who had married in 2014, gave birth to four wonderful children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Shortly after the birth of the fourth child, Kim and Kanye went into crisis and announced their separation and the news went viral on social media. However, after a few months of darkness, the light seems to have returned for the American entrepreneur. Paparazzi caught her shaking hands with Pete Davidson, in an appointment that also involved his sister Kourtney and companion Travis Baker.

Undoubtedly, the location of the date for four is very special: they were spotted at the Buena Park amusement park in California, where the new couple was seen holding hands on a roller coaster. But who is Pete Davidson, 14 years younger than Kim Kardashian? Pete is a New York actor, who works in the cast of the Saturday Night Live Show, where he met the most famous of the Kardashian sisters. Among his former flames are Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

Loading... Advertisements

Who knows how their relationship will evolve? We just have to wait!