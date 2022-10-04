Kim Kardashian parades in front of her 4 children for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan

The businesswoman and creator of Skims marched past North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, dressed in matching outfits and fitting to the parade theme designed by their mother.

They all made the trip to Milan. Kim Kardashian’s children came out in full force to support their mother during her fashion show for the Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana. Seated in the front row, North (9), Saint (7) and Chicago West (4) were accompanied by their aunt Khloé Kardashian and their grandmother Kris Jenner. Psalm, the 3-year-old youngest, meanwhile, appeared backstage.

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s children front row at the SS23 Dolce & Gabbana show. Instagram saint.west_

“Ciao Kim”

The Kardashian clan wouldn’t have missed the long-awaited Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week for anything in the world. The brand presented its spring-summer 2023 collection, for which the reality TV star chose pieces from the house’s archives from 1987 to 2007. On the menu of the collection entitled Ciao Kim: monochrome outfits, ranging from black to white , through gray, and available in transparency and lace.

The children were of course all decked out in D&G, as were their mother, aunt and grandmother. North sported silver overalls, accessorized with futuristic rectangular sunglasses. Chicago matched her Aunt Khloé, wearing a high-shine bustier over a black form-fitting top. Finally, Saint was dressed very soberly, in black, with a silver cross around his neck.

Prior to the show, Dolce & Gabbana and Kim Kardashian unveiled a series of short videos of the 41-year-old star as Marilyn Monroe. In one of them that we find in the backdrop of the parade, the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West tastes pasta in an Italian trattoria setting, wearing a silver sequined dress. In another, she is surrounded by paparazzi in a lace dress as she nonchalantly moves away from photographers after smashing her ice cream on the lens of one of the cameras.