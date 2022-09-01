Kim Kardashian partners with Apple and unveils her new Beats Fit Pro!

Kim Kardashian has something new for her fans. And it’s nothing to say, the star of the Web joins Apple and unveils its Beats Fit Pro.

Kim Kardashian has just embarked on a project where no one expected her. Thus, the 41-year-old star partners with Apple and unveils its new Beats Fit Pro. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashina is in turmoil

In the four corners of the globe, the media around the world, only talk about that. The famous break between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Thus, the two stars have broke up after no less than 9 months of relationship. Which is not nothing all the same. But, their idyll is now well and truly over.

Much to the chagrin of their fans. Yes because, a few more weeks ago, the lovers talked about the future together. One thing is certain, this break does not leave Kim Kardashian indifferent. Quite the contrary.

But, faced with this rupture, there is one who is jubilant. This is indeed her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. If this last one has fun with the situationKim Kardashian does not have the heart to laugh.

Indeed, the star of the Web is at the lowest moral level. That said, she knows she can always count on the support of her family and friends.

In any case, North’s mother seems to have a way of her own to clear her mind. Just a few days after her breakup, she goes back to work.

Indeed, the businesswoman prefers to drown her sorrows in work. A few hours ago, Kim Kardashian therefore unveiled its campaign with Apple for the new Beats Fit Pro. MCE TV tells you more!

A new project with Apple to unveil the new Beats Fit Pro

Beyond the fact that she is a real star on social networks, Kim Kardashian is above all a formidable businesswoman. At 41, the latter has created an empire.

The proof, last June, with the help of her ex-husband, she launched a new beauty line. It is necessary to believe that nothing is impossible for Kim Kardashian.

Moreover, with her breakup with Pete Davidson, the star will delve even more into their work to try to forget. One thing is certain, his method seems to work wonderfully.

And it’s nothing to say. A few hours ago, the ex-wife of Kanye West unveiled her latest project. Thereby, the latter has partnered with Apple to promote the new Beats Fit Pro.

New wireless headphones that will be available from August 16, 2022. But that’s not all, because these new Apple toys come in three colors.

For the American giant plays big with this partnership. It is for this reason that there is a link apple.com/kim which refers to the page of the Apple Store.

In terms of the budget to be expected for its new headphones, there are no big surprises. These latter cost no less than 229.95 euros.

One thing is certain, the new Beats Fit Pro are in danger of leaving like hot cakes with the help of Kim Kardashian. So, a piece of advice, you will have to be lively when they come out.