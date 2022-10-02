Kim Kardashian pays a sublime tribute to her deceased dad!

In Story of her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian paid a new and very poignant tribute to her deceased dad, Robert Kardashian!

Several years ago, Kim Kardashian had to deal with the terrible loss of her dad. Despite the passage of time, she is still affected by the loss of the latter. She keeps .

“19 years ago, my father died”

This Saturday, October 1, Kim Kardashian made a . On the occasion of the 19th anniversary of her death, she also shared a new photo in Story of her Instagram account.

“19 years ago, my father died” , wrote Kim Kardashian on the social network. She also revealed a message written by her father. The beauty made unpublished confidences on this subject.

“I miss coming home with those notes that I could barely read in his clumsy handwriting. I love you so much dad, i can still feel you” said the daughter of Robert Kardashian.

It was in 2003 that the lawyer lost his life to esophageal cancer. Just two months after learning of his cancer, he died at the age of 59. He left a great and Kris Jenner.

In a second Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian also revealed all the Father’s Day cards she gave to Robert Kardashian. Her dad kept all the letters made by his daughter.

One of them reads: “Happy Father’s Day (and keep up the good work). “Dad – I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and Happy Father’s Day” .

Kim Kardashian wants to follow in her dad’s footsteps

Also on Instagram, Kim Kardashian unveiled a video of his dad skiing. “We skied every Thanksgiving” said the reality TV star.

Before indicating: “Best memories ever!” And the reason why I like to ski today, especially with my children” . This moment of nostalgia did not fail to move Internet users.

In an interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian had also revealed the advice given by her father about her legal career. “He also said to me one day, ‘I think you would be great in this area‘” .

“But I also think it’s super stressful and exhausting. So if you want a stress-free life, maybe don’t go to law school.” remembered the mom of Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian has always idolized her dad. “I think when I was a teenager and he was working on the OJ case [Simpson]I sneaked into his office” she had revealed to Television Critics Association.

Before admitting: “I was looking at all the evidence and things I shouldn’t have looked at. Maybe it was in my soul for years that this is what I would have wanted to do” .