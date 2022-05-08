Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson got closer to Elon Musk at the Met Gala!

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend seems to have a new friend. Indeed, Pete Davidson got closer to Elon Musk at the Met Gala.

The Met Gala will have allowed Pete Davidson to create a new friendship. Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend got closer to Elon Musk during the evening. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian tackled by a star of Riverdale

The Met Gala evening took place on May 2. And the least we can say is that Kim Kardashian was radiant on the red carpet.

Indeed, the star had indeed made the decision to wear one of Marilyn Monroe’s legendary dresses. A sublime shimmering piece that suited her admirably… Or not.

In order to be able to fit into this magnificent creation, it would seem that Kim Kardashian had to undertake a drastic diet.

An act that some did not appreciate at all. Starting with Lili Reinhart. Eh yes ! The actress of Riverdale did not fail to tackle the mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

“Walking on a red carpet and doing an interview where you say how starved you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in a month, all to fit a few seconds into a fucking dress? “.

“Openly admitting that you starved yourself for the sake of the Met Gala when you know full well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word. This ignorance is disgusting in the extreme. »

This is what the one who slips into the skin of Betty Cooper wrote on her Instagram account before adding that Kim Kardashian’s words were “stupid and harmful”.

Without further ado, the sports coach of Kris Jenner’s daughter has therefore spoke up to defend his client. “I think one of the misconceptions is that she works really hard. I was there throughout the process and it wasn’t like some kind of starvation, she wasn’t starving”, he told TMZ. MCE TV tells you more!

Pete Davidson close to Elon Musk

Anyway, if Kim Kardashian has been talked about because of her outfit, it seems that her boyfriend took advantage of the evening to make new friends.

According to the latest information posted by hollywood-lifehe would have been seen very close by Elon Musk. Indeed, the billionaire and the comedian have hung well during the Met Gala.

“Elon and Kim Kardashian mingled a bit at the Met Gala and even though Pete was by Kim’s side most of the night, they briefly chatted about Kanye,” reported a source close to our English-speaking colleagues.

“It really wasn’t awkward, and Pete made a few light-hearted jokes on Twitter that Elon found hilarious. All in all, it was just friendly banter. »

One thing is certain, it is that the Met Gala may have given rise to a beautiful friendship. It now remains to be seen whether Kim Kardashian’s darling and Elon Musk will keep in touch. Case to follow therefore… And very closely.