Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson likes to wear his “Skims” clothes?

Kim Kardashian has just said that her boyfriend Pete Davidson was won over by the brand “Skims”.

Kim Kardashian is over the moon. Indeed, it seems that her boyfriend Pete Davidson is totally in love with the “Boyfriend” range of his brand “Skims”. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian at the heart of a controversy

Many of you are still following the news surrounding Kim Kardashian and her clan. And for good reason ! The reality star has been sharing her daily life on social networks for years.

To the delight of his followers. But who says public figure, necessarily says haters. Every day, the pretty brunette has to face waves of hatred.

And if her admirers are always ready to defend her, it seems that the mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago has recently gone too far.

Indeed, in full promotion of his brand new show, Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to give advice to women to earn money.

“Move your ass and get to work (…) it seems like no one wants to work these days”. This is what the businesswoman launched in the columns of Variety.

Words that quickly aroused strong reactions. Aware of his blunder, Kim Kardashian therefore tried to make up for it by apologizing.

Invited in Good Morning America, the ex of Kanye West explained: “This statement that I said was taken without the questions and the conversation that I had before that (…). It became a really out-of-context soundbite. »

“This soundbite took me out of the notion and the question I was asked just before, which was that after 20 years in the industry, I was just famous for being famous. »

“And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question which touched on this question about what advice you would give to women.” MCE TV tells you more about Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson conquered by the brand “Skims”

Anyway and despite this recent controversy, it seems that Kim Kardashian is living her best life. And for good reason ! Since the star said goodbye to Kanye West, she takes it easy in the arms of Pete Davidson.

And the least we can say is that the comedian is ready to do anything to make his companion happy. He has also become his number 1 fan.

Indeed, the young man would also be conquered by “Skims” brand parts. Passionate about fashion, he would have set his sights on the “Boyfriend” range.

In any case, this is what Kim Kardashian recently said in an interview for E! News. ” [Pete] to the boyfriend collection” said the daughter of Kris Jenner.

And to add: “Shirts, T-shirts and underwear. Too comfortable. All the guys like them. They are the softest and most comfortable pieces that exist. »

One thing is certain, it is that Pete Davidson is also filled with his relationship with Kim Kardashian. And this, at all levels… even in the field of clothing.