Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson seen very close to another woman!

General alert! Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s darling was recently immortalized with a stranger and he was very tactile…

Kim Kardashian may have crippled seeing these stolen pictures! Recently, his darling Pete Davidson was spotted with a mysterious stranger with whom he seemed very accomplice… A new To be followed closely. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian wants to move on

The private life of Kim Kardashian is far from being a long calm river. On a daily basis, there are always countless twists and turns!

On the side, everything smiles on him too. As a real businesswoman, Kris Jenner’s daughter manages with panache its many businesses.

So on the web, Kourtney’s sister tease constantly its products and creations to come. And Internet users are always on the lookout when she posts something.

In 2020, Kim Kardashian also had the merit of shocking her fans by recording her divorce from Kanye West. Together, the ex-lovers had 4 children.

After ups and downs, the two stars have therefore finally found a balance. For his part, Ye would also find it difficult to turn the page.

In the midst of turmoil, the interpreter of “Bound 2” nevertheless tried everything to save their marriage… Without success! According to Kim Kardashian, the main interested party reacted too late!

“I didn’t think I felt alone. When I turned 40 this year I said to myself ‘no, I don’t want a husband who lives in a different state’. It was in those moments that we got along the best, and I find that sad.”she analyzed in a sequence of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

But also : “I want someone I can watch series with, someone who wants to play sports with me. It’s the little things that I don’t have (…)”.

Pete Davidson is very tactile with a stranger

But after her breakup with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian quickly found love again ! To this day, she is also living a beautiful romance with Pete Davidson.

For his part, the comedian is certain to have found the woman of his life. The comedian also wants to have children with her in the years to come.

“I’m definitely a family person. What I prefer, and which I have not yet realized, is having a child. This is my dream “thus revealed the ex of Ariana Grande to Kevin Hart on July 12th. “I am so excited about this chapter of my life. I am already preparing. I try to be a good guy”.

As for Kim Kardashian, her aspirations would not really be the same. “She understands that Pete wants to be a dad and would never turn him down, but his aspirations are more work-oriented, his businesses and his children […] », has also confessed an anonymous source for The SUN.

This week, Pete Davidson was once again talked about in the tabloids! On the set of the movie “Wizards” in Australia, Kylie Jenner’s brother-in-law was photographed tenderly embracing a mysterious young woman… out of sight!

Is there an eel under the rock? It is difficult for the time to draw conclusions! To be continued…