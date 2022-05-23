Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson talks about Ariana Grande at his last SNL!

It’s time for introspection for Pete Davidson. Recently, the darling of Kim Kardashian delivered like never before on the set of SNL!

Pete Davidson is known for his outspokenness. On the set of SNL, the companion of Kim Kardashian spoke frankly… His ex Ariana Grande. But also Kanye West. For his last show in SNL, the comedian therefore gave everything. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian is on cloud nine

The Kim Kardashian’s private life often makes the headlines of the press. But the businesswoman is used to it!

For several years, the star has been in the spotlight. After the scandal of her sextape, the daughter of Kris Jenner then launched her own show reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

Viewers loved watching her entire life in LA After countless seasons aired, Kim Kardashian decided to create a whole new show with his illustrious family: “The Kardashians”.

Ambitious, the main interested party has not finished making us dream with her upcoming projects! On the heart side, everything is rolling too.

To this day, the happy mum-of-four is still spinning the perfect love with Pete Davidson.

It’s simple, they are simply inseparable. Madly in love with each other, the lovebirds also appeared together at the last MET GALA. A great first!

“Pete is awesome, he’s a really nice guy,” has entrusted Kris Jenner on the set of Good Morning America. As for Khloé Kardashian, she also revealed that the couple constantly had a good time together. “He makes her laugh and she laughs all the time,” clarified the mother of True.

In any case this weekend, Pete Davidson does not seem to have pointed the tip of his nose at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding…

Pete Davidson coasting for his latest SNL

A few days ago, part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan settled in Italy. To Portofino more exactly.

Surrounded by her loved ones, Kourtney Kardashian got a new once united to Travis Barker. In front of the paparazzi, Kim Kardashian and her family brilliantly put on the show… Without her darling Pete Davidson. Do not panic, everything is fine between the two stars.

For his part, the comedian made the buzz this weekend. In fact, he animated Saturday Night Live one last time!

To mark the occasion, the chain has therefore put the small dishes in the big ones. Colin Host and Michael Che were also there.

“Hello Colin, Che and millions of people watching for see if i bring up Kanye’s name (West editor’s note)”, dropped Pete Davidson, referring to his stormy relations with the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian.

In the process, the principal concerned also thanked the creator of SNL who has always provided him “best advice”…. In particular for his engagement with Ariana Grande in 2018. The duo ended up breaking up a few months later.

» I will never forget that. I called him when I got engaged and said, “Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after we dated for two weeks.” “, has also added Pete Davidson not without humor. ” And he said: ‘Whoa! Wait a minute ! “. Words that allowed him to see more clearly…