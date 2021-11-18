Kim Kardashian, photos with new boyfriend Pete Davidson

At Paris Hilton’s wedding she showed up without +1 which had turned off the gossip about her alleged dating, the first after the end of the marriage with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian, however, could really no longer be on the square and to tell us about it is a photo, which went viral almost everywhere. The shot is a 28th birthday slide Pete Davidson, comedian of the Saturday Night Live (and well-known tombeur de femme) who from Halloween is labeled by the press as her boyfriend. Same pajamas (by Skims) with Kris Jenner giving her blessing, translated family introductions with coordinated look, the die is cast.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The couple’s photo was shared by Flavor Flav, rapper, actor and American TV personality on his Instagram account and needless to say that he has sent media and social media into raptures. “Celebrating the birthday of my adopted son Pete Davidson with legends Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner,” wrote the 62-year-old former member of Public Enemy, “Pete never took a watch off my neck to give it to someone and you will be there. last person I will do this for, looks really good on you, happy birthday. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

So, Pete blew out 28 candles on November 16 and Kim was by his side, but not only: the comedian and the entrepreneur opted for a coordinated outfit with a Skims signature tartan pajama. A friendship or something more? The first rumors about the liaison date back to 9 October after the complicity seen on the screen of the Saturday Night Live in the special episode presented by Kardashian (complete with a kiss between the two in a sketch). On the 31st of the same month, the shot of the two hand-in-hand on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California on Halloween was published in all the tabloids.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In record time, the first reports arrive on the couple and their dates between Staten Island and Manhattan and the first quotes from the insiders. “This is not a publicity stunt”, cit. a source a The New York Post, “Kim doesn’t need to do that, it’s not her style. There are a lot of other things she could do to get attention. It’s really early, but there is interest on both sides. The hard thing is to put a ‘ label on whatever it is. “

Pete and Phoebe in love in July 2021 in Wimbledon Karwai TangGetty Images

The end of Kim and Kanye’s marriage dates back to February, while Pete’s break up with Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton’s Daphne, with whom he was photographed super in love in July in the stands of Wimbledon is in September (several of his famous ex , from Kaia Gerber to Ariana Grande, passing through Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley ed). THE Kete are reality?

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io