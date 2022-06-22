Kim Kardashian planned the meeting between Pete and his children!

In an interview for Today, Kim Kardashian revealed that she was going to introduce Pete Davidson to her children, but on one condition.

It’s just a matter of time. A matter of time before Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to her children. Indeed, as surprising as it may seem, Psalm, North and the others haven’t met him yet. And for a very specific reason.

Kanye West still the best dad

Because yes, if some live in a cave, they may not know that Kim K and Kanye West are no longer together. The two made the choice to separate several months ago. But that doesn’t affect their relationship.

However, some time after the breakup, the relationship seemed complicated between the rapper and Kim Kardashian. Especially when the artist learned that she had found her shoe. But water has flowed under the bridges since time.

Indeed, as the reality TV star’s post on Instagram proves, everything would be back to normal. On the occasion of Father’s Day, the one who is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson made a very nice statement.

” Thank you for being the best dad for our babies and to love them as you do! Happy Father’s Day » . Wrote the young mother accompanied by a tender family snapshot. There is no doubt that the intention pleased the principal concerned.

In addition to this, Kim Kardashian does not fail to thank the father of her children. This is partly thanks to him that she was able to release her brand SKIMS. It was by speaking in a video posted on her social networks that she announced it.

“He brought his team and introduced me to Willo (Perron, a designer, editor’s note) and came up with the new name. It was actually his idea. The packaging shapes were his and even the fonts he did, just like SKIMS” . she explained.

Pete Davidson to meet Kim Kardashian’s kids

Despite everything, it is now impossible for the two to get back together. Indeed, Kim Kardashian seems very happy in the arms of Pete Davidson. So much so that she made the choice to take the step and meet her children.

But why did Kim K not want to do it before? She precisely gave the answer in an interview granted to Today. Our colleagues from She emphasizing the words of the influencer who gave the reason for her expectation.

“She absolutely wanted to wait until she had crossed the threshold of six months of relationship with the comedian. Before considering a first meeting. She also reveals that she asked her sister Kourtney Kardashian for advice. . Note our colleagues.

As a reminder, his sister had to face the same situation with her new darling Travis Barker. She would have even met several therapists before being sure of her decision. “ I think it’s different for everyone » . She announced in Today.