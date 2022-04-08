Kim Kardashian plays appeasement over Kanye West

It has not been easy every day, especially with regard to their co-parenting. The American entrepreneur and the rapper had four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The youngest do not necessarily understand what is happening between their parents, the oldest do.

PEOPLE – Never mind the threats against her new boyfriend or the public attacks on him. Kim Kardashian will keep Kanye West in her heart. This is what the reality TV star said this Wednesday, April 6, during a river interview on TV during which she was asked about her divorce from her ex-husband.

Since the divorce application was made public, Kanye West has multiplied controversial actions. On social networks, for example, he accused his ex-wife of preventing him from seeing his children on several occasions. In real life, he had a truckload of flowers delivered to her house on Valentine’s Day, without her consent. He also sampled her voice for one of her new songs, again without her consent, and even showed up at their daughter’s birthday party when he hadn’t been invited.

Kim Kardashian, who had urged justice to pronounce their divorce in order to be able to “raise her children peacefully”, now shares her life with comedian Pete Davidson. Kanye West’s threats against the latter are not lacking, as evidenced by an image from one of his last clips in which he kills and buries the comedian of the Saturday Night Live.

“The Kardashians”, April 14

This Wednesday, she played appeasement. “Anyway, even in this crazy life that we lead, we really have to keep talking to our children. Kanye and I had multiple conversations. We have to talk to each other every day about the children. So there you go, I hate that it had to happen like this, but […] Kanye and I will always be family.

Today, she says she is very happy and well in her life, especially since she shares it with Pete Davidson. It’s a serious relationship. “He’s awesome, he’s really awesome. He’s a really good guy,” said Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother. “He makes her laugh. She laughs all the time,” added one of her sisters, Khloé Kardashian.

The two women were also interviewed by Robin Roberts on ABC. The first returned to the gender transition of her former partner, Caitlyn Jenner. The second, on his painful separation with the father of his child, Tristan Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian was also present. She was heard about Travis Barker, her former best friend who became her current spouse. So many elements of their life that are likely to appear on the screen soon, the new season of their reality TV being broadcast from April 14 on Disney +.

