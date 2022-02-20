Kim Kardashian poses in a sexy black bikini by the pool

Kim Kardashian poses in beach attire by the pool | AP

Again the flirty Kim Kardashian showed off her beauty in the pool while wearing a flirty beach attire in black

Through some photographs on her Instagram account, in them, in addition to wearing her black beach suit, this beautiful celebrity was wearing a pair of gloves.

It’s only been 5 hours kim kardashian shared these beautiful images, her fans quickly began to like her and fill her with comments, some of them a little daring and above all entertaining.

Since its publication, the ex-wife of Kanye West already has more than 2 million red hearts and it is that despite the fact that her figure does not appear completely in the images since she is in the water, this beauty managed to highlight her charms.

Within a couple of hours the comments will begin to rise even more, at the moment it has a little more than 10 thousand, especially the heart emojis and some that look like they are in love.

Kim Kardashian poses in her pool in beach attire | instagram kim kardashian



In the first of the photos, she is posing in the pool, she decided to bathe in it while she was showing off her ruddy beauty on a starry night.

In the photo, Khloé Kardashian’s older sister is wearing her huge charms superiors, his hands placed them above the head.

In the second snapshot he is back in the pool, but in it he was posing on his back, also having in the third image sticking out his tongue and also showing his middle fingers, also known as the “Britney signal”.

For the last photograph that can be seen in the publication, we meet again with the flirtatious owner of SKIMS Kim Kardashian appeared again on those blue and translucent waters, allowing her silhouette to be seen in the water in a slightly clearer way.

Kanye West would seek forgiveness from Kim Kardashian

Due to the situation that is happening between the former couple made up of businessmen and celebrities kim kardashian and Kanye West, it seems that there is no end, since now it seems that Ye is now seeking forgiveness from his ex-wife.

For this Valentine’s Day, the famous rapper decided to send her a black double-cab truck with the box completely full of red roses, something that would immediately drive several women crazy, however with the businesswoman it might not apply.