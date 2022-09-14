Kim Kardashian poses just in a silver bodysuit and thigh-high boots in sexy new photos after her dramatic weight loss

KIM Kardashian posed in just a silver bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots for some sexy new pics.

It comes after the star lost 21 pounds over the summer by cutting out sugar and junk food.

5

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kim, 41, showed off a metallic look inspired by her new Tiffany bracelets.

Kim matched the three silver and diamond Tiffany locks, worth $32,000 each, with a shiny silver jumpsuit that highlighted her slender curves and platinum blonde hair.

She completed the theme by wearing a pair of battle-ready steel-plated boots that fans would expect to see on armor, not a reality TV star.

This follows her feud with ex-husband Kanye West, who slammed Kim and her mother Kris Jenner in a series of wild Instagram rants earlier this month.

Kim modeled her medieval-futuristic montage with a series of poses for her 328 million followers, including a mysterious grainy shot where she stood with her arms covering her head.

In another image, she showed off her flawless skin and the expensive new bling on her wrist.

This isn’t the first time Kim has shown off her slim figure recently.

She recently posed in matching, long-sleeved tight leggings from her shapewear brand SKIMS, showing off her toned midriff.

Most read in Entertainment

STRIKE A POSE

The mother-of-four also showed off her abs while wearing tight pink leggings and matching heels during an at-home photoshoot with daughter North in June.

Following her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week in July, Kim is also the face of Balenciaga’s latest campaign.

She underwent a huge transformation this summer after initially losing 16 pounds ahead of the 2022 Met Gala so she could squeeze into Marilyn Monroe’s famous $5 million dress.

“MY LIFESTYLE HAS COMPLETELY CHANGED”

However, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum has continued to lose weight since, shedding an additional 5 pounds after cutting out junk food.

“I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar,” she told Today in July.

“I ate a lot of junk food. I hadn’t even realized it. Lots of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle. »

The SKIMS mogul’s signature brunette locks are now platinum blonde, but Kim told Interview magazine earlier this month that she’ll be going back to a darker shade in the fall.

For the cover of the magazine, Kim shocked her fans by also bleaching her eyebrows blonde and exposing her thin buttocks.

In another image, she pulled on an American flag thong to show off her bare hips and slimmer waist than ever.

5

5