Kim Kardashian poses scantily clad for the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine

Kim Kardashian spoiled her millions of followers by posing for Sports Illustrated magazine. with tiny swimwear from her own Skims line, The 41-year-old socialite showed off her spectacular figure.

The impressive photo shoot took place in the Dominican Republic, under the lens and experience of Greg Swales. kim kardashian and the creative chose natural landscapes for her to wear tiny swimsuits in silver, black, nude and yellow.

“We shot this in January and it’s been really hard to keep this cover a secret. For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It is a great honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition”, Wrote the socialite on her Instagram account at the bottom of a photo carousel from the magazine edition.

Kim Kardashian for Sports Illustrated

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

According to the site Page Six, the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, was also able to work closely with Kim for the preparation of these photos.

Exclusively for Sports Illustrated magazineKim Kardashian talked about a letter she made to her past self in which she confesses how difficult it is to deal with criticism, But in the end, everything has a purpose.

Kim Kardashian modeled various swimsuits from her brand Skims

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

“It’s easy to say just ignore criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point in your head you’ll click that it’s not about you anymore. It’s about family. It’s about helping other people. For years you will be exposing yourself but you will become a more reserved person and you will realize that the way to tell your story there, the real narrative, the truth, is not by participating but by doing, ”he pointed out.

Kim Kardashian was happy about this project

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Figures such as Kate Bock, Camille Kostek, Ciara, May Musk and Yumi Nu.