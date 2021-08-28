News

Kim Kardashian posted the audition she did with sisters Khloé and Kourtney when they were little

27 August 2021




Long before it hit the small screen with reality TV Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian they tried to join the cast of the TV show Our Star Search.

It is an ancestor of the talent show, which was attended by many famous stars today such as Christina Aguilera and Beyoncé. The three Kardashian sisters, still children, stopped at casting which is now in the public domain why Kim posted it on his Instagram account! Watch it by clicking here.

Kim Kardashian, 40 – getty images

Between puffed sleeves, iridescent fabrics and bows in her hair, it is a riot of the 80s: “Kris Jenner had created our outfits“explained the star in the caption. In the background is the hit I Think We’re Alone Now by Tiffany and Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian sing it in lip sync.

In the comments, the younger Khloé wrote that she was 5 in the video, so we can deduce that Kim was 9 and Kourtney was 10.

Truly an epic throwback!

ph: getty images


