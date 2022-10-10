Kim Kardashian posts video of her daughter singing, netizens shocked

This Sunday, October 9, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable video on her Instagram page on which two of her children, Chicago and Psalm, sing loudly. The opportunity for Internet users to discover that the youngest daughter of Kanye and Kim may be a future star in the making.

While Kanye West alienates everyone, Kim Kardashian is trying to protect herself by continuing to live her life, ignoring as best she can her ex-husband’s many disturbing behaviors. Recently, the rapper was even sanctioned by Twitter and Instagram after having made remarks deemed anti-Semitic on the two platforms … Separated from Kanye West since the beginning of the year 2021, Kim Kardashian had explained the reasons why she had decided to slam the door after seven years of marriage.

“For so long I did what made other people happy. And I think that for two years, I decided that I was going to make myself happy. And it really makes me feel good. And even though it created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I chose myself“, she told Vogue.

Chicago West in the footsteps of his father?

Despite Kanye West’s attempts to get her back, including trying to sabotage his relationship with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian has never wavered, determined to focus on her well-being and that of their four children. Mom very present for North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, the 41-year-old star posted this Sunday, October 9 on social networks an adorable video of his last twosinging in the back of the car true love, a track by Kanye West feat XXXTentacion. “Oh my god they are so cute I had to share“, Kim wrote in the caption.

But what most appealed to Internet users was the voice of Chicago, who seems to have inherited his father’s musical talents. “Chris [Jenner] preparing the contract with the record company, and she is doing well“, “Chicago is the next Whitney, I’m afraid!“, “Chicago is truly iconic“, “They are so cute. Chicago is definitely a singer in the making“, could we read in particular in the comments of Internet users, who raved about the voice of the 4-year-old girl. The bets are on!