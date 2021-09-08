Kim Kardashian promotes crypto on Instagram, and it’s controversial – Cryptocurrency news

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 07 – Kim Kardashian promotes ‘Ethereum Max’ to her 250 million followers on Instagram. And the authorities beat her even if the superstar’s post was branded as ‘advertising’ and therefore in full compliance with the rules of the social network. It is criticized by the president of the British Financial Conduct Authority, Charles Randell. In promoting Ethereum Max, not to be confused with Bitcoin’s sister Ethereum, Kim Kardashian “did not say that it is a speculative digital token created a month earlier by unknown developers, one of the hundreds of tokens that populate crypto exchanges”, Randell explains, stating that he does not know if Ethereum max is a scam. But what worries him is the fact that social media influencers “are routinely paid by scammers” out of pure speculation. Hence the need for authorities to pay more attention to online activity and the request to platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to monitor. “The interest in cryptocurrencies generates Fomo – Fear of missing out – among consumers who are not aware of the risks”, he adds. (HANDLE).

