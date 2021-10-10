Kim Kardashian proud of her B-side: “It’s a scream!”

A guest on “Saturday Night Live”, the star revealed some background relating to the way she lives her body and love life.

For the first time guest at the show “Saturday Night Live”, The fascinating one Kim Kardashian she told herself at 360 degrees: she arrived at the headquarters with an eccentric signed total look Balenciaga, his interview touched on many and varied topics, from work successes to private life, from elections to thorny cosmetic surgery.

Precisely on this last issue, Kardashian was categorical. Although the woman is infinitely proud of her aesthetic appearance, she makes it clear that there is more to it than that. The weekly Who reported an excerpt from the star’s statements: “I have perfect make-up, a stunning B-side, but I’m so much more than a photo my sisters show to the plastic surgeon“.

The “love life” argument is also pungent: as it is well known, Kim separated from her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage. In this regard, the influencer explained a bit the reasons for the breakup after so long: “I married the best rapper in the world. It ended because of his character “ he admitted, not forgetting words of esteem for his ex.

However, just after the interview something happened that literally made the fans go into an uproar: it seems that Kim Kardashian left the place where the television broadcast took place in the company of her ex-husband. The rapper, in fact, seems to have left the hotel with her and it is not the first time that the two have been pinched together after the breakup. Several times, in fact, Kardashian and West have been paparazzi together for dinner out: there is perhaps a margin for recovery! We hope so! Meanwhile, here is a photo of Kim and the crazy look she wore during the interview (posted by Who):