Kim Kardashian proud to have participated in the series of Hillary Clinton!

Since she was single, Kim Kardashian touches on everything! She even participated in Hillary Clinton’s project! That makes her proud!

Hillary Clinton is at the head of a documentary project, in which she meets women who open up about their private lives. Among them, Kim Kardashian! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A former first lady as a presenter

Even though she hasn’t been the first lady of the United States for a long time, Hillary Clinton has plenty of other projects. She is now getting into film. And more particularly in a documentary project.

Indeed, she and her daughter have decided to meet women who have undertaken things. The latter therefore engage in their private life, but also in their fight.

This series documentary is therefore proposed by “Gutsy”. It was Hillary and Chelsea Clinton who wrote and hosted the show. Good news, this project is coming very soon!

It will therefore be available from Friday, September 9 on Apple TV +. But then the question arises, how will it be organised? Know that there will initially be eight episodes.

hillary clinton will talk about several themes. Like marriage, motherhood. But also work, humor, justice, and the environment. These are courageous and charismatic women who will answer his questions.

Among her, the beautiful actress Goldie Hawn. But also Kate Hudson! No, you’re not dreaming ! To bring more humor, the former first lady therefore invited comedian Amy Schumer. We love !

But that’s not all ! Gloria Steinem will also be there. The feminist journalist who fought for the right to abortion has things to say!

“Human rights are women’s rights – and women’s rights are human rights”. #Hillary on @canalplus

I recommend this documentary and want to discuss it. @HillaryClinton so inspiring. 💙 The world needs your vision 💙 pic.twitter.com/JqZ3RXVR4R — Laure Martin (@Lauwette77) April 15, 2020

Kim Kardashian reflects on her career

In one of the episodes, the host and her daughter will interview Jane Goodall, who is known for her work on monkeys: ” Through contact with them, I learned that animals are much smarter than humans. she said.

This is a very interesting sequence. Added to this are Hillary’s confessions about her husband. When Chelsea spoke about the difficulties with her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, the pastor told his mother: “But you, Mrs. Clinton, you also had difficulties in your marriage with Bill, didn’t you? “.

A very embarrassing moment that she did not forget with the arrival of another celebrity… Indeed, what would an American documentary on the power of women, without mentioning the case of Kim Kardashian?

The reality TV star will be present. She will talk about justice and of the businesswoman she is now. As a reminder, she resumed studies to become a lawyer.

So this is an opportunity for Hillary and Chelsea to ask him a few questions. And even take a quiz. The star is not joking, since she won hands down! She proves once again that she has it in her head.

Lately, she also admitted that she was much more respected thanks to her marriage to Kanye West. She therefore feels like a woman of power, a businesswoman, but also a woman ready to do anything for her children.