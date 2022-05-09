Kim Kardashian proud to see her romance with Pete in The Kardashians!

American star Kim Kardashian is proud to see her love story with Pete Davidson in The Kardashians! We tell you everything.

They spin the perfect love for a few months. Kim Kardashian is proud to see her story with Pete on The Kardashians! MCE TV gives you more details.

Kim Kardashian and Pete, a story that lasts

On March 2, 2022, we learned the official announcement of the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. After 7 years of marriage and 4 children, the two stars have therefore decided to separate.

This time, Kim Kardashian will not go back on her decision. Moreover, the mother of the family has no intention of giving her marriage another chance. She has even well turned the page!

Today, Kim Kardashian spins the perfect love her new darling, Pete Davidson. The two stars seem to live a beautiful romance. Of which the business woman is very proud!

“Kim is really excited for everyone to continue watching The Kardashians and seeing how their relationship is going” a source close to the family told ET. Besides, Kim Kardashian is also very excited that the fans discover the beginnings of their relationship.

If revealing her couple in front of an audience of thousands of spectators can scare more than one, this is not the case for the pretty brunette. “A lot of the origin of their relationship is going to come out. » says the same source.

“She can’t wait for fans to learn how they came together and how their chemistry began. » she then added. “Things have happened organically between them and they are both very happy to know each other. » she finally concludes. So here is some good news!

Already 6 months

It’s already been 6 months that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are therefore in a relationship. 6 months during which the pretty brunette has even discovered a new facet.

“She feels light and fun when she’s with him. » explains a source to ET magazine. “Kim is crazy about Pete. They are very good in their relationship and she is so happy. His family loves him too. » she adds.

Indeed, the young actor of 28 years would have made a lot of effort to bring closer to family by Kim Kardashian. “He wants to show them who he really is. And that the family gets to know him better. He wants the family to know that it’s not just a fling between him and Kim. And it’s much deeper than that. » says the same source. So it’s serious!

The latter was also present for the premiere of The Kardashian. Eh yes ! Kim Kardashian therefore arrived in a sublime tight-fitting dress on the arm of her darling.

Their photos posted on Instagram made the buzz with fans. The publication of the quarantine has collected more than 4 million likes! Just that.

“Pete has gone out of his way to connect more with Kim’s family in his own subtle ways. explained a source to ET last February. Soon, we will therefore discover on the screen how their romance was born. And we are very excited! Case to follow very closely.