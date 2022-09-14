Kim Kardashian proudly shows off her natural hair roots and psoriasis scars during casual outing with North, 9 and friends

KIM Kardashian proudly showed off her natural hair roots and psoriasis scars during a casual outing with her nine-year-old daughter North and friends.

It comes after the star revealed she would be going back to her natural brown hair for the fall.

5

Kim, 41, was seen leaving a children’s basketball game in Calabasas on Monday with her eldest, North, and marketing boss Tracy Romulus, who fans will recognize from the Hulu series The Kardashians.

The reality star was dressed casually for the outing, wearing flip flops and a short black dress that showed off the psoriasis scars on her legs.

However, she layered the dress with a black zip jacket on top.

Kim also revealed her roots after dying her platinum blonde over the summer.

For the game day trip, she wore her hair in a loose ponytail and covered herself in sunglasses.

In full mom mode, the billionaire could be seen carrying a black backpack as she walked out of the sports center.

North was dressed in a baggy t-shirt and a basketball jersey.

She paired her outfit with plaid shorts and high top sneakers as she carried her water bottle and appeared to be talking to Tracy.

5

Most read in Entertainment

OPEN BOOK

Kim has been open with her fans about her battle with psoriasis, a condition that her mother Kris Jenner also struggles with.

In August, Kim showed off her natural complexion in a new photoshoot for her SKKN skincare line.

Writing on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh blog, Kim shared, “I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis. No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I can show it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction so I cover it with body makeup.

She urged her fans, “If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You need to do what you can to make sure you’re comfortable, but don’t let it take over.

Kim is known for covering herself in catsuits from her favorite brand Balenciaga, but she decided to bare her natural legs this week.

Psoriasis can flare up from stress, and Kim revealed her latest outbreak after Ray J claimed over the weekend that her mom Kris Jenner was involved in the release of her infamous 2007 sex tape.

Ray J went on an online rant after Kris, 66, denied involvement during a polygraph test on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

However, Ray J was unconvinced and lashed out at the show’s polygraph expert, accusing him of being a “fake”.

SWITCH TO BROWN

Over the seasons, Kim’s hair color will also change, she revealed to Interview magazine earlier this month.

“I feel like in the fall I’m going to sink,” she told the outlet.

“Just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But I think blondes have more fun. I just feel different.

Kim previously dyed her hair blonde as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala in May.

5