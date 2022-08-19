Kim Kardashian Proudly Shows Off Her REAL Skin Including Cellulite On Butt And Bikini Legs In Friend’s Rare Unseen Photos

KIM Kardashian proudly showed off her natural cellulite on her bum and legs in her stylist’s never-before-seen photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently revealed a “wrinkled” body part she previously admitted to hating in unedited photos.

Kim’s friend and stylist, Dani Levi, posted the comparison photos on her Instagram.

Captioned “it’s you against you,” the post featured two similar photos of the Hulu star.

The first shows platinum blonde Kim, 41, looking slim and toned as she slips into her recently released metallic silver SKIMS bikini.

In the second photo, the brunette SKIMS founder wears a similar silver swimsuit but with visible cellulite on the back of her thighs and buttocks.

While still fit and slim, the throwback photo was taken before Kim’s massive weight cut to fit Marilyn Monroe’s famous ‘Happy Birthday’ dress for this year’s Met Gala.

Kardashian fans on Reddit were shocked that the looks-driven reality star didn’t ask Dani to take down the photo.

The photos were reposted on a board dedicated to Kardashian and captioned: “Surprised Kim didn’t ask her stylist to take this photo down because it shows her cellulite. »

A fan asked, “What cellulite? »

Another replied: “You can see it on the back of her thighs. »

They continued, “Personally, I don’t see any problem with cellulite…but I’m surprised Kimberly is giving up. »

While a third Redditor added, “Good for her this time. »

‘NOT PERFECT’

Kim opened up about “not being perfect” in Allure’s August issue.

The Kardashian star looked down at her hands and said, “I’m at peace with not being perfect, and I wasn’t like that before. »

The Los Angeles native described her hands as “wrinkled and coarse.”

She continued, “I’ve lived life and changed so many diapers with these hands, and snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them. »

The reality TV star realized that getting older “doesn’t mean I won’t strive for perfection.

“You get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’ »

The former E! The star has yet to unveil her own vitamin line, but she has “released a skincare line.”

Kim concluded, “It’s hard to explain because I’m at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel young. »

Recently, the KUWTK star appeared on a boat while seen in public in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The 41-year-old TV star donned a V-neck bodysuit, unzipped enough to tease the cleavage.

With her blonde hair parted in the middle, she combed the rest of the locks back.

Kim seemed to be staring at the screen while holding the cell.

The skin of both hands showed fine lines and wrinkles.

Kim shared her experience at the lake and revealed that she wakeboarded from the boat.

She captioned her Instagram video: “This is the screaming for me. Lots of Laughs. »

FIGHT AGAINST PSORIASIS

Kim went totally makeup-free and proudly flaunted a fresher look in photos.

The mother-of-four appeared to have psoriasis marks on her cheeks and neck.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes scaly patches of skin that may look pink or red.

Kim has battled psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis for years, which she treats with cortisone injections.

She previously wrote on Kourtney’s website, Poosh, “Even though I always grew up with my mother suffering from psoriasis and hearing her talk about her battle, I really had no idea what my life would be like. to an autoimmune disease myself.

“It’s been 13 years since I had my first bout of psoriasis. My journey has been very different from my mother’s, but I also see so many similarities.

“She had it in her scalp and all over her body, and I saw it all the time and remembered that she was going to the tanning salon to try to relieve it. »

Kim went on to say, “Having UV rays directly on the spots has really helped my mum. For me, however, this remedy burned the areas and made them itchy, so I still felt helpless. »

The reality TV star told readers she was “the only child my mother passed on her autoimmune problem to.”

She revealed she had her ‘first flare-up of psoriasis’ aged 25, noting that she was treated with ‘a cortisone injection’ which cleared her up for five years. In my thirties, it was back.

