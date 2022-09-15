Kim Kardashian proudly shows off REAL curves in skintight black jumpsuit, including bumps and flaws for unedited photos

KIM Kardashian arrived in town, showing off her petite frame and blemishes in a skintight black jumpsuit on her way to a photo shoot.

Fans have been watching the star closely, noting each time she appears thinner and expressing concern.

Kim, 41, was seen heading to a shoot wearing an all-black ensemble that hugged her figure and matching heeled boots.

Her figure was on full display, with her natural curves and petite waist stealing the show.

Fans also got a glimpse of the bumps and flaws in the unedited photos.

Kim’s blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders and she completed the look with sleek black sunglasses.

The Kardashian star’s body has been dominating the conversation lately, with fans worried about the star after she lost more than 20 pounds.

She lost most of the weight while preparing for the Met Gala in May 2021 in an effort to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

After Kim detailed her extreme diet, fans tore her apart for perpetuating unhealthy habits.

In her ongoing journey to get lean and fit, however, the SKKN mogul has been adamant that she’s lost weight the healthy way.

CHANGE FACE

Amid talk of her looks, there have been rumors that she might go under the knife.

Recently, fans speculated that Kim underwent secret jaw and chin surgery, pointing to photos of her at a star-studded Fendi fashion show as evidence.

Fans shared photos of the reality star on Reddit, where they argued that her face looked more sculpted than normal.

“This is just speculation on my part, but comparing photos of her on SNL from a year ago to now, it looks like she had cheek implants removed,” noted one. fan.

“That, combined with the weight loss, could have made his face look longer. Either that or she dissolved putty and her jaw was shaved. »

Another added: “I miss her pre-lift face, she looks so tight and elongated now. »

One fan remarked, “His face is already long and then BAM! There is a sharp jaw. »

While one person speculated, “Is that why she rocked the blonde hair? To hide the obvious new face? »

SHE shrinks

Fans have repeatedly noted Kim’s weight loss as she continues to show off her body online.

Recently, she posted photos promoting new additions to her SKIMS line that caused concern among her followers.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to pose in the outfit, which consisted of a gray hoodie and matching shorts.

She was nearly swallowed up by the pieces, as they dangled from her small waist.

“OMG you guys, these new SKIMS track shorts. It’s what I expected from our tracksuits,” she said, pulling the top up to show off her flat stomach.

“We launched hoodies and sweatshirts before and they were like a harder material, still very cute and in cool tones. »

She continued, “But this, it’s like, it looks like vintage sweatshirts. And it’s really hard to find.

“Shorts, hoodie, the inside is so soft. Thin enough to be vintage, and so good. Oh my god,” Kim added, turning the camera to show her shrinking butt.

” I am obsessed. »

On the same day, the mum-of-four showed off her much smaller behind in a series of photos from a night out.

She hit the town alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian and pal Lala Anthony at Beyoncé’s birthday bash, posting photos in the outfit on Instagram.

Kim wore a shimmering red jumpsuit with zebra stripes decorating her from neck to toe.

The look covered the Hulu star’s entire body and it even tied into her high heels.

In many photos, Kim’s smaller butt was on full display in the skintight number.

