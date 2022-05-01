Kim Kardashian proves that her children are not in danger with her!

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian shared several photos where she proved that her children were not at all in danger!

On Friday, April 22, Pusha T dropped her new track “Dreaming of the Past.” Kanye West also put his voice on it by revealing that his children, whom he had with Kim Kardashian, were in .

Kim Kardashian happy with her children

While things were looking up, a new hit has stirred up bad memories. In the song “Dreaming of the Past”, the rapper had lyrics that caught the attention of fans.

He rapped: “When dad is not at home, the family is in danger” . If Kim Kardashian did not react directly, she wanted to prove to her ex-husband that he was totally wrong about his thoughts.

Indeed, this Monday, April 25, she shared new photos on her Instagram account. The beauty posed with her four children, Chicago, North, Saint and Psalm. All five showed up with the same pajamas.

And the least we can say is that they all seemed very happy with this new photo. Very close to their mother, they did not fail to crack fans on the social network.

With her shot, Kim Kardashian wanted prove that his children were in no danger. She wanted to show that they were getting all the love they needed. But that’s not all.

The reality TV candidate wanted to show that her children had had a crazy Easter holiday with her whole family. In the caption of her photo, she also wrote: “Easter with my babies” .

A complicated relationship

For her part, Khloé, sister of Kim Kardashian, commented with several red hearts. With her pictures, she has also collected more than 4.2 million “likes” from her fans in just a few hours.

Since her divorce, Kim Kardashian seems . If Kanye West wanted to get back together with the pretty brunette, the latter has always refused. She was determined to end her romance.

The divorce documents also revealed: “The parties’ marriage is irretrievably broken. [Kardashian] no longer wish to be married to [West]. There is no doubt that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable” .

“Kim Kardashian has no desire to reconcile with Kanye West. And wants to end their marriage. Irreconcilable differences led to the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage”

“And there is no possibility of saving the marriage” . Now separated from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian does not want to make war on him. She also hopes that they will manage to become friends in the future.

For now, the parents continue to get along well for the good of their children. If their family is destroyed, they don’t want them to feel bad about their divorce.

It remains to be seen whether Kim Kardashian and the rapper will manage to have a cordial relationship in the coming months. It will still be necessary to be patient before knowing more!