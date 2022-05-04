Kim Kardashian puts the spotlight on sustainable fashion at the Met Gala

Bloomberg — Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir at the Met Gala this week when she revealed that she was wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she famously sang “Happy Birthday Mr President” (“Happy Birthday Mr. President”) to John F. Kennedy in 1962. It was the same dress, not a replica.

Although it was once taboo to wear the same dress twice in Hollywood, in recent years it has become fashionable. Clothing celebrities from Keira Knightley to Joaquin Phoenix to Kate Middleton have been deliberate in repeatedly wearing their suits in public to make a point about climate awareness and reuse. In the United States, up to 11.3 million tons of textile waste are thrown away per year, that is, about 2,150 garments every secondas reported by Bloomberg.

And at Vogue magazine’s lavish fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, reality actress and businesswoman Kardashian wasn’t alone either.

Other celebrities who wore eco-friendly outfits included model Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a vintage Versace last seen on a catwalk in 1992. Heiress Ivy Getty wore an Oscar de la Renta gown made from vintage lace owned by her grandmother, Ann Getty. And Camila Cabello wore a dress made from recycled materials by designer Prabal Gurung.

ANDhe theme of the night, which was a fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute and a celebration of a new exhibit at the museum called In America: An Anthology of Fashion (In America: A Fashion Anthology), It was Gilded Glamor (golden glamour). It was a reference to America’s Gilded Age, which Cabello said in her red carpet interview was a period of runaway growth that led to our current climate crisis.

The pop singer felt she was doing her part by dressing sustainably: “When I heard about the Gilded Age and that it represented a time of industrialization, economic growth and values ​​of materialism, I thought how ironic it is that all Those things have brought us to this point where we are now, where the climate crisis is,” he said. “For me, fashion is a big part of that.”

The purchase of this type of clothing increased its popularity during the pandemic and luxury fashion brands, such as Oscar de la Renta, entered the resale space to market pre-worn dresses from past collections.

Facing growing concerns about the environment and inflationary pressures, Sasha Skoda, director of women’s merchandising for RealReal Inc. (REAL) said the prominence of sustainable fashion at the gala was in line with trends in the luxury consignment market. “We’ve seen vintage dress supply is up 124% from last year,” she said, “and search demand is up 68% year-to-date.”

This article was translated by Andrea González