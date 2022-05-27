Kim Kardashian Reacts to Ex-Husband Kanye West’s New Song!

It’s still not peace between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The star sarcastically criticized her song.

Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, there are always tensions in the air. The mother-of-one sarcastically criticized her song. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

New tensions between ex-spouses

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian confided that she wanted to make peace with Kanye West. She even revealed that she wanted to become friends with him, despite his disastrous relationship with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She said in an interview: “I just want him to be happy and she seems like the nicest. As long as he’s happy, I don’t care what it is. I think that will reflect in your life and your work, everything, and how you are a father. So I…as long as he’s happy, I really, really want this”.

“We continued intermittently. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the start of the divorce. And then we started talking to each other again. But that doesn’t mean that because he’s expressed himself a certain way, he’s not an amazing person and friend. I believe we will have that again. I still have hope”.

The star then continues: We both enjoyed the time spent together. I think we will always cherish that. Sometimes, for some reason, it doesn’t work. But whatever happens, I always remember the good times”.

Only here, to this day, the two exes have still not made peace. Kim Kardashian even reacted very negatively following the release of Kanye West’s sound.

We could see his reaction in the last episode of The Kardashians. ” Very stylish“, she said sarcastically. She then continues: “That means he’s talking crazy bullshit about me and probably saying whatever.” »

Kim Kardashian is disappointed

One thing is certain, the words of Kanye West have disappointed the mother of Kim Kardashian. She therefore tried to reassure her daughter: “ You are the mother of his children and you have been nothing but great with him. »

Kris Jenner also added: “When people say nasty things about one of us, it hurts all of us, because one day your kids are going to read it all and see it all. »

Khloé Kardashian was also saddened by the newsand “Karma will always be on your side. You will never regret being a good person. You will never lower yourself to the level of others. »

“I will never stop being me. All I can control is how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he has always treated you. I’ve protected this for so long. I feel like for once in my life, I feel strong. I won’t let anyone treat you badly.

Through the words of his loved ones, Kim Kardashian feels soothed. She lives a quiet life with Pete Davidson.