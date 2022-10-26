Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks

At the beginning of October, the American rapper had published on social networks remarks deemed anti-Semitic. Since then, many stars have spoken out to condemn these remarks.

After the anti-Semitic comments made by Kanye West in early October on his Instagram account, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to condemn her ex-husband’s “hate speech” which “is never acceptable or excusable”.

The 42-year-old star also wanted to support the Jewish community: “I call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against him,” she added.

Wave of condemnations

On October 9, Instagram and Twitter restricted the rapper’s accounts, after remarks deemed anti-Semitic. On Instagram, Kanye West posted screenshots of a conversation with rapper Diddy, who criticized the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, worn by the artist during Fashion Week in Paris.

In the caption of his now-deleted post, Kanye West wrote: “I will use you as an example to show Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

The rapper later said on Twitter that he was going to attack Jews. A publication that has since been deleted by the social network for violating the rules of the platform.

Since then, many stars have spoken out to condemn the American rapper’s anti-Semitism on social media. Among them, the humorist Amy Schumer or the sisters of Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie as well as their mother Kris Jenner.

Positions that come as a white supremacist group hung anti-Semitic banners on the highway in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 22. The banners read: “Kanye West is right about the Jews.”