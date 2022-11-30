Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks

Kim Kardashian comes out of silence after the anti-Semitic remarks of her ex-husband Kanye West. The businesswoman and influencer strongly condemns “hate speech”.

No to hate. After the anti-Semitic messages posted on social networks by Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reacted, protesting against hate speech in a tweet, published yesterday. If she does not mention the name of her ex-husband, with whom she has four children, it is difficult not to see a response to the words of Ye, from whom she has been separated since February 2021, after seven years of marriage.

“Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable,” said Kim Kardashian, strongly condemning all forms of discrimination, before expressing her support for the Jewish community, taking over from her sister Khloé yesterday. “I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against them,” she continues.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. —Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

A speech that comes as this weekend, openly anti-Semitic protesters gathered on a busy bridge in Los Angeles. The latter displayed a banner on which was written “Kanye is right about the Jews”, and “Honk if you agree”, reports AFP, adding that the demonstrators were photographed doing the Nazi salute.

For the record, on October 9, Instagram and Twitter restricted the accounts of rapper Ye, after anti-Semitic posts. He had notably tweeted that he was going to attack the Jews. A publication since deleted by the platform for violating its rules. Remarks which had prompted the Los Angeles Holocaust Museum to react, emphasizing: “Words matter and words have consequences Ye. The Holocaust began with only words which unfortunately spawned stereotypes, racial and religious clichés (…) and led to the murder of six million Jews”.