Kim Kardashian ready to do anything for fashion even if it means wearing a diaper!

Kim Kardashian loves fashion! Sometimes her outfits are not always very practical, she could have the solution: wear a diaper.

Kim Kardashian loves fashion and doesn’t plan to part with it anytime soon. Although she doesn’t wear very comfortable outfits all the time. The latter revealed that she would be ready to wear a diaper for a more practical side. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Her great passion for fashion

For the past few months, Kim Kardashian is lucky to be the Balenciaga muse. Yes, she plays the model like her little sister Kendall Jenner. The only difference is that she does not walk the podium.

Indeed, she remains invited to prestigious fashion shows like the latest during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022, Balenciaga. She knew how to make a splash with her outfit straight out of the parade. For the occasion, Kim Kardashian was covered with yellow tape with Balenciaga lettering in black.

Don’t worry, she was rolled up on the spot. So she arrived in a black jumpsuit, a bit like the oneshe wore to the Met Gala 2021but there she had her head uncovered.

Her look was a hit, for the simple and good reason she looked a bit like an avatar. Which isn’t very shocking coming from Balenciaga. Indeed, the luxury House brings a futuristic vision to fashion.

And Kim Kardashian seems to share the same vision of things as the artistic director of the Demna brand. The future lawyer can therefore thank her ex-husband Kanye West. Indeed, it is still the rapper who gave him a taste for fashion.

Eh yes, Kanye West was even ready to drop everything to become her stylist. Just that !

So since Kim Kardashian dares to look a little extravagant, she takes more and more pleasure. But one detail did not escape him. Sometimes her outfits prevent her from doing certain vital things. MCE TV tells you more!

Will Kim Kardashian wear a diaper at the Met Gala 2022?

As part of the promotion of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian chained the interviews. Before passing on ABC News to talk about her childrenshe saw her friend Ellen Degeneres again to confide in several things about her new life.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian has rebuilt her life with Pete Davidson and no longer hides it at all. So much so thatshe has even met her grandparents.

Ariana Grande’s ex already seems very attached to the beautiful 41-year-old brunette. So much so thathe definitely has his name on his chest “My girlfriend is a lawyer”. Which did not fail to crack Kim Kardashian on the set of Ellen Degeneres Show.

But that’s not all, she also took the opportunity to talk about her passion for fashion. Accustomed to wearing things out of the ordinary, Kim Kardashian therefore recognized that she would be ready for anything for certain fashion pieces. Stop wearing a diaperif necessary.

“I don’t care about the discomfort, I don’t care for how long, even if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom. I don’t care what I have to do” said Kim Kardashian in front of Ellen Degeneres. Besides, she does not hide the fact that she bought adult diapers if needed during her bar exam.

Kim Kardashian is so beautiful and ready for anything for fashion and to get her title as a lawyer. In short, the beautiful 41-year-old brunette is a great enthusiast.

Photo credit :

AFF/ABACA