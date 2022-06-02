Kim Kardashian ready to eat c*ca to stay young

By S.J.



– Published on June 02, 2022 at 15:00

Kim Kardashian wants to stay young at all costs and would even be ready to eat feces to achieve this, as she told the New York Times Magazine.

On June 1, 2022, Kim Kardashian officially launched its line of skincare products. “I am delighted to finally present SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating skincare ritual made up of nine products that I developed from start to finish. I’ve had the privilege of learning about skin and skincare over the years from the best dermatologists and estheticians in the world, and each bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated over the course of road (…) I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you! » she wrote on Instagram.

And for the occasion, the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm gave an interview to the New York TimesMagazine during which she made a strange confidence. Indeed, the reality TV star 41-year-old wants to stay young at all costs and would stop at nothing to achieve this, even if it means eating c*ca: “I will try everything…” she said before adding: “If you told me I should eat poop every day and I would look younger, maybe I would. » Inevitably, these remarks shocked Internet users, who for example wrote on Twitter: “I didn’t need to know that”, ” It’s dirty “, “She gives ideas to her enemies. »

Kim Kardashian is a bad example for young people according to Lili Reinhart

Kim Kardashian was talked about at the Met Gala 2022. To fit into Marylin Monroe’s dress, she did not hesitate to go on a drastic diet which made her lose 7 kilos. “It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to succeed” she told vogue before adding: I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about 3 weeks. » A shame for Lili Reinhart, who did not hesitate to rant against the influencer: “Walking down the red carpet and doing an interview where you say how ‘hungry’ you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month, all to fit into a fuckin’ dress?” It’s so wrong. So bad on a hundred levels. To openly admit that you’re starving yourself for the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young people, men and women, take you as an example and drink in your every word. This ignorance is disgusting in the extreme. Please stop supporting those stupid, hurtful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. »