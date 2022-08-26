Kim Kardashian ready to get back together after her separation?

Kim Kardashian ready to meet someone after her breakup with Pete Davidson? We give you more details!

She’s single again! Would Kim Kardashian be ready to get back together after her recent breakup? MCE TV gives you more details.

Kim Kardashian, already recovered from her breakup?

After almost 9 months of relationship, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have decided to separate. The two starlets explained that their busy schedule did not allow them to see each other regularly enough.

It was after her divorce from Kanye West that Kim Kardashian met the young comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live. Since their meeting in October 2021, the two TV stars started dating, never leaving each other.

If they have kept their relationship private for a long time, the reality TV star has formalized their couple on Instagram. In the last season of The Kardashian show, Kim Kardashian mentioned the name of her darling many times. But the latter did not appear much.

It is indeed in the second season that he makes an appearance. This was not yet online. But the Hulu channel had shared a trailer for The Kardashian sequel. And fans were thrilled to see Pete Davidson on screen.

We can therefore finally discover more details on the relationship that Kim Kardashian had with Pete Davidson. Although the two lovebirds are no longer together!

Besides, the pretty brunette seems already recovered from her breakup with the young man. But would she be ready to meet someone else? We give you more details!

What about Pete Davidson?

” Kim is definitely ready to date again. And her friends and family would love to set her up on a date. And think it would be so much fun. » explains a source close to Kim Kardashian to ET magazine.

The same source confirms that the mother of the family feels very well after her breakup. And don’t spend your days crying over your ex. In fact, she could rely on the support of family and friends to recover easily.

Finally, the pretty brunette would therefore have immersed herself in work so as not to think about her breakup. In any case, this technique seems to work well for Kim Kardashian who lives well the separation with Pete Davidson.

The same cannot be said for the young comedian. “Disappointed” with their separation, the young man still keeps a lot of respect for his ex.

According to Behold magazine, Pete Davidson wanted to move too fast with Kim Kardashian and the latter ended their relationship. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that she was going to push him away. But he didn’t listen explains a source.

In this story, a person therefore seems very happy to learn that Kim is single again. It is her ex-husband, Kanye West. Eh yes !

The rapper had not hesitated to comment on the separation of Pete and Kim on social networks. He had shared a message shocking announcing “the death” of the comedian. Just that ! A message that Kim Kardashian has also removed very quickly.