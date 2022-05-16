Kim Kardashian: ready to marry Pete Davidson?

In an excerpt from the fourth episode of “The Kardashians”, the new show of the most followed family in the world, Kim Kardashian made some surprising revelations about her desire to start a new life. At the time of filming, the SKIMS founder had been separated for a few months from Kanye West and had not started her romance with the comedian, Pete Davidson. However, she was already asserting her desire to find love again and to build a whole new chapter of her life with the new chosen one. Indeed, in the trailer, we hear him say: “I believe in love. That’s why, with any luck, there will still be only one wedding for me. »

Read also >> Legendary couple: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, glory and fall of an inaccessible couple

“The fourth time will be the good one! »

For Kim Kardashian no doubt, this last marriage will be with the love of her life: “The fourth time will be the good one! “, she explained. Since November, she has been making perfect love with Pete Davidson. At first discreet about their idyll, the couple has taken several steps in recent months. After having formalized their romance on social networks, the two stars now appear together on the red carpet of major events such as the Met Gala. Pete Davidson notably proved his love for his sweetheart with a very special tattoo. Will the comedian be Kim Kardashian’s fourth and last husband?

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian has been married three times. From 2000 to 2004 with music producer Damon Thomas. In August 2011, she married basketball player Kris Humphries and filed for divorce in October 2011, 72 days after their union. Then in 2014, she married Kanye West. They separated in February 2021 after nine years together. The divorce is officially pronounced in March 2022.