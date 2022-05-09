Kim Kardashian received an adorable gift from her four children!

Kim Kardashian was the happiest mom on Mother’s Day. Her children gave her a wonderful gift.

Kim Kardashian is over the moon. Indeed, the pretty brunette received a magnificent gift from her four children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian lynched by Lili Reinhart

On May 2, all the biggest stars gathered for the Met Gala. For the occasion, Kim Kardashian had made the decision to release the big game.

Indeed, Kris Jenner’s daughter had opted for one of the legendary dresses that belonged to Marilyn Monroe. A choice that was not without consequences.

In order to fit into this designer piece, Kim Kardashian went on a drastic diet. An aberration for Lili Reinhart who did not fail to criticize the mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

On social media, she said: “Walking on a red carpet and doing an interview where you say how starved you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in a month, all to fit a few seconds into a fucking dress? »

And to continue: “Openly admitting that you starved yourself for the sake of the Met Gala when you know full well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word. This ignorance is disgusting in the extreme. »

Without further ado, Kim Kardashian’s trainer defended his client. In a recent interview for TMZ, the latter explained: “I think one of the misconceptions is that she works really hard. I was there throughout the process and it wasn’t like some kind of starvation, she wasn’t starving.”

“She ate a really balanced diet and sometimes she didn’t eat as much, but then she went to the gym and worked hard”. MCE TV tells you more about Kim Kardashian.

A great gift for Mother’s Day

Despite these criticisms, Kim Kardashian continues her merry way. And the least we can say is that the young woman was to the angels this Sunday, May 8.

Indeed, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend celebrated mother’s day with family. For the occasion, his children him moreover have offered an unforgettable gift.

North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago took a tracksuit they wrote on lots of cute little words. Chicago notably drew flowers.

For her part, North did not hesitate to use her mother’s first name to embellish the back while adding original motifs. It’s not the first time that Kim Kardashian’s children grab a fashion piece to celebrate their mom.

At 16 months, the eldest had painted on a bag from the Hermès brand. There is no need to say, Kris Jenner’s daughter was delighted with this gift. A 100% successful Mother’s Day for the pretty brunette.