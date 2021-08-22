Kim Kardashian receives a legal warning about the SKKN beauty brand

Kim Kardashian was hit with a letter of warning for the alleged name of her new beauty brand SKKN.

The reality TV star announced in early July that she was shutting down KKW Beauty, the firm she launched in 2017, on August 1 and would be returning with a new brand.

Days later, it was reported that he had applied for the “SKKN” brand for use on hair care, cosmetic, skin and nail care products, leading many to believe it would be his brand name.

However, Kardashian’s branding plans have now run into a stumbling block. According to TMZ.com, attorneys for Beauty Concepts LLC have sent a termination and warning letter to its legal team, claiming that it has been providing salon and skincare services under its SKKN + brand, owned by Cydnie Lunsford, since July 2017. .

In the legal notice, obtained from the publication, the lawyers for Beauty Concepts insist that the star tore up the name of the company. They claim that Lunsford has invested time, money and effort into creating and promoting SKKN + services over the years, and Kardashian’s use of a similar name would cause confusion in the market.

Loading... Advertisements

Additionally, Beauty Concepts officials filed a trademark application for the SKKN + logo in March, and it operates a website and social media handles that are very similar to Kardashian’s.

Responding to the letter, Kardashian’s attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, told TMZ, “We certainly appreciate and support small businesses, and our hat is out for Ms. Lunsford. But the issue at stake is that of trademark law and we have done nothing that merits legal action from you.

“We are disappointed that you chose to rush to the media knowing that we were planning a call for tomorrow, requested by your lawyer. So, while we disagree with the letter, we are confident that we can iron things out once both sides speak up ”.

Kardashian, who also runs the SKIMS shapewear label, has yet to confirm that her beauty brand will be called SKKN.