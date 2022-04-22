Kim Kardashian Recounts Her First Meeting With Pete Davidson

If she had never seen an episode of Saturday Night Live before hosting the satirical show, Kim Kardashian had already met Pete Davidson, her future boyfriend.

The reality star spoke to the young comedian for the first time during the MET Gala in September 2021, and she took the opportunity to ask him for advice on his participation in SNL. “I said to him, ‘I’m so scared! I don’t know what I’ve gotten myself into”, and he replied: “Do you know how to read boxes? So, it’s going to be fine! ”she revealed in the first episode of The Kardashians. Sure enough, it all turned out well for Kim, who shared her first kiss with Pete in a parody skit Aladdin.



Photo: NBC

Kanye at his service

As she mentioned on her new reality show, Kanye West also helped her write her famous introductory monologue from SNL, which is quite ironic when you know the rest. And that’s not all: according to her, Ye was also ready, at the time, to put an end to his musical career to take care of his clothing choices. “He wants to quit everything to be my full-time stylist,” she told her sisters in The Kardashians. Looking forward to the next revelations!



Photo: Getty Images Kanye West wanted to be Kim’s stylist!

