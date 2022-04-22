Kim Kardashian recounts her meeting with her darling Pete Davidson!

In the first episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed some crisp details of her meeting with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are on cloud nine

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian shares a romantic relationship with Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande’s ex. And everything seems to be going well. Indeed, they introduced each other to their families.

Lately, they even shared a double date with Kourtney and Travis. But the real question everyone is asking is: where did it all start ?

In the first episode of The Kardashiansthe young woman described her first meeting with her darling. Everyone knows, they discovered each other at the September 2021 MET Gala.

It was Kim Kardashian who allegedly asked comedian advice in view of Saturday Night Live. He would also have been very reassuring.

“I told him: ‘I’m so scared! I don’t know what I got myself into!” And he answered me: “Do you know how to read boxes? So it’s going to be fine!” », she said. Well I say, it’s really too cute!

But Kim Kardashian has made other revelations in the latest episodes of The Kardashians. According to his words, Kanye West would have helped him to write his speech for SNL. Very ironic!

As for the first kiss between the young woman and her current boyfriend, it took place the day of SNLduring a parody of Aladdin.

However, at the time, it was not an act of tenderness. It was just acting. The MCE TV editorial tells you more, just below.

New revelations await you in The Kardashians

If you liked the story of how Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met, we strongly advise you to watch The Kardashians (if it is not done yet).

As a reminder, this is the brand new reality show from the Kardashian / Jenner clan. She tells the adventures of the different members of this family. A little like keeping up with the Kardashians (Where Keeping Up with the Kardashians) when it existed.

And the least we can say is thatshe is already a real hit. Indeed, as soon as she left, she became the first most-watched series on Hulu. We imagine that it also appeals to Disney + subscribers.

But this success should continue. For info, the show will have no less than 40 episodes, spread over 10 seasons. Suffice to say that there will be plenty to do!

But fans aren’t the only ones excited about this new reality show. Kim Kardashian and her sisters are too. It must be said that to participate, they hit a hell of a lot.

Kim Kardashian’s family would have received $100 million that they shared. It’s totally crazy, don’t you think?

