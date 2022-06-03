Kim Kardashian recounts meeting Pete Davidson
This Thursday, June 2, in the last episode of the series The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian explained to his sisters Khloé and Kourtney that she had felt something like a “vibration” the very moment she kissed pete davidson for the first time. In October 2021, on the set of saturday night live, they had exchanged a short kiss during a television skit inspired by the Disney cartoon Aladdin.
The reality TV star says he organized a party after the show, which the 28-year-old actor was unable to attend. A few days later, Kim Kardashian therefore took the lead: “I called the producer of the Saturday Night Live and I asked him for Pete’s number. I didn’t think I had a serious relationship with him. I had heard of his reputation and just wanted to get laid. »
But Kim Kardashian finally caught on to her own game. As she tells her sisters, “Pete Davidson is the nicest person I’ve ever met. He has such a big heart. People think I was charmed by his humor, but that’s only the fourth reason why I love him. He struggles for others and he does everything gently. »
The couple are currently enjoying a trip to London for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II. Kim Kardashian divorced the rapper Kanye West in February 2021, after seven years of marriage.