Kim Kardashian Reflects on ‘Regrets’ Amid Tristan, Khloe Baby News

Offer your opinion? Kim Kardashian reflected on romance and regret – shortly after news broke that his sister Khloe Kardashian expecting baby #2 with ex Tristan Thompson by substitute.

The Skims founder, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 17, to share several quotes on dealing with doubts.

“Life is too short to wake up with regrets,” reads a quote from Dr. Seuss. “So love the people who treat you well, forgive those who don’t, and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you have a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. No one said it would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.

Kim also added another post about relationship challenges to her Instagram story, which read, “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see the red flags.”

The reality TV star’s social media activity comes next We Weekly confirmed on Wednesday (July 13) that Thompson, 31, and Khloé, 38, have a second child together. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American co-founder said. We in a report. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.

The KWW founder, for her part, candidly discussed the athlete’s ups and downs with her family on her reality series. During season 1 of The Kardashians, Khloé found out about Thompson’s paternity scandal as the cameras rolled. Kim was seen telling her sister that the NBA player was being sued by Maralee Nichols for alimony.

In court documents obtained by We At the time, the Canada native acknowledged in his response that he had met Nichols, 31, in March – when he was still dating Khloé. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media earlier this year to confirm he is the father of the fitness model’s 7-month-old son, Theo.

The basketball player also apologized to Khloé in the statement, writing in January, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.

In the show’s finale, Kim noted that Thompson’s drama was a sign that Khloé shouldn’t have another child with him. (The exes are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True.) proud” of Khloé.

At the time, Kim noted that it took a long time for Khloé to try to give Thompson a “second chance” after he “watched and embarrassed” her.

“Tristan is his best friend – was his best friend – and he will miss his best friend. She’s going to miss the thought and the hope of them reuniting and it will be an adjustment,” she said in a confessional interview about the on-and-off pair. “Especially when you have kids and you have no choice but to take the high road even if it kills you.”

Amid recent baby news, a source clarified that Khloé and Thompson aren’t trying again. “Khloé and Tristan are co-parents, but do not speak to each other [outside] of co-parenting, that’s the only communication they have anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Tristan has realized he is a parent figure to True and the new baby. [and] that’s all he is for Khloé right now.

