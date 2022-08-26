Kim Kardashian refuses to be the new Bachelorette and disappoints her fans!

Kim Kardashian has been single for a few weeks. But, at the risk of disappointing her fans, she doesn’t want to be the Bachelorette.

Kim Kardashian is recovering from her breakup

After 9 months of relationship, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have decided to separate. Thus, the stars explained that it is the distance and their schedules that killed their couple.

The first days, the star was at its worst. But, after a few weeks, water flowed under the bridges. Now, Kim Kardashian manages to take a step back.

Moreover, it is not because she is no longer in a relationship that she forgets her wedding dreams. Indeed, the star of the Web still planning to get married.

Yes because, even single, Kim Kardashian knows that she will eventually meet another person. A soul mate who will be closer to home, we hope for her.

By lingering, the star of the Web refocuses on his business. One thing is certain, it’s a great way to clear your mind in the event of a breakup.

Moreover, a few weeks ago, the latter made a big campaign with Apple. Indeed, Kim Kardashian has promoted the new wireless headphones, Beats Fit Pro.

If the starlet is fulfilled in her work, her fans wonder what it is about the heart. Moreover, these hope the businesswoman becomes the next Bachelorette. MCE TV tells you more!

She won’t become the Bachelorette

It will be almost a month since Kim Kardashian is no longer with Pete Davidson. On one side or the other, the stars have finally made up their minds.

So fans of the star of the Web are wondering if the latter is ready to get back together. Anyway, only the principal concerned can answer this question.

A few days ago, some sources hinted that Kim Kardashian would become the next Bachelorette. But the reality seems quite different. And it is the case to say it!

So the current Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, had an idea: ” I think that we would be honored to have Kim K. in the fraternity”. Just that !

One thing is certain, it won’t be not soon the star will be handing out roses to single people. And for good reason, it is not at all the style of the star.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian prefers to build her love stories away from prying eyes. As the saying goes, live happily, live hidden. After all, it’s not wrong.

But, the starlet don’t pressure yourself to find someone. It’s quite the opposite. She prefers to properly mourn her relationship with Pete Davidson before writing a new story.