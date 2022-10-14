Kim Kardashian refuses to speak to Kanye West after his slip-ups

Kanye West fuels the anger of Kim Kardashian again. Openly on bad terms with his ex-wife, the rapper would have exhausted the patience of the businesswoman because of her recent slippages.

Kim cuts ties with Ye

To believe that the multiple and increasingly important skids of Kanye West will have exhausted even his former family circle. The mother of her children would in any case have decided to cut short any live exchange with Ye, as reported by the media Page Six. Kim Kardashian would now go through a third party every time she needed to talk to West : “They haven’t communicated once for several weeks, and all the exchanges related to their organizations vis-à-vis the children are done through their assistants. »

Sources say Kardashian was revolted by Ye’s appearance in a t-shirt White Live Mattersa slogan adopted by white supremacist organizations, but also by its anti-Semitic remarks. “Very pissed off” by the slippages of her ex, Kim would have “more than enough of his conspiracy theories, aggressiveness and hate-filled rhetoric”.

Another source will point out that in the past, while still married to Kim, West was often reasoned with by her during his troubled times. His ” guardian “ no longer being around, Ye therefore seems to no longer set any limits.