Kim Kardashian refuses to talk about Blac Chyna in The Kardashians!

This is not the great love between Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Obviously, the ex of Kanye West refuses to mention it in his new show.

Kim Kardashian is not wearing Blac Chyna in his heart. The latest news, the daughter of Kris Jenner would refuse to mention it in her news The Kardashians show. It promises ! MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Blac Chyna sues the Kardashian-Jenner clan

Kim Kardashian has seen better days! On April 18, Blac Chyna also filed a lawsuit… against his illustrious family.

As a reminder, Tyga’s ex accuses the Kardashian-Jenner clan of having ruined his career. For her, Kris Jenner, Kylie, Khloé and Kim Kardashian would have done everything to cancel her old show Rob & Chyna.

In 2016, the star agreed to shoot episodes with then-fiancé Rob Kardashian. While some were broadcast on the E! channel, the 2nd season was also canceled after the couple broke up.

Thus, Blac Chyna asks for 100 million dollars from Kim Kardashian and her relatives. And the young mother is determined to get this big financial compensation!

“They made my client lose money. But they also caused him psychological damage. Kris Jenner was like a second mother to Chyna (…). Kim was her best friend. She felt betrayed and humiliated,” confessed his lawyer.

The trial is expected to last ten days. And all shots are allowed!

At the helm after Page Six, Kris Jenner would also have confided that Blac Chyna was a constant threat to his own. In the past, she would have even threatened Kylie Jenner and her ex-darling Tyga with a knife. “Of course, it was alarming. But we just kept that in the family,” regretted the momager who did not want to contact the police about it.

Kim Kardashian sees red

This legal showdown annoys Kim Kardashian to the highest degree. If the star likes to reveal all of her daily life in her reality shows, she would like erase this episode from his life.

During a hearing, the happy mother of four children also indicated that she would not mention not Blac Chyna in The Kardashians. A great first! According to her, the model “is not family” ! It is said…

As a reminder, the darling of Pete Davidson was the last to testify about him. In court, Stormi’s aunt had to explain herself on a few emails she sent… For a time, Kim Kardashian had threatened to leave E! if the band didn’t break up not his contracts… With Blac Chyna.

This threat would have had a big influence on the cancellation of the second salvo of Rob & Chyna. Scott Disick’s ex-sister-in-law would have seen red after discovering that the latter was beating her brother.

“I remember trying to support my brother. He was so emotional.” she thus delivered. According to HollywoodLife, Dream’s mom hit Rob Kardashian with a metal bar in 2016. But out of sight, Blac Chyna also reportedly received $370,000 to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after Rob was canceled. and China.

Stung to the quick, Kim Kardashian would therefore have ordered her sisters to convince thees managers to cancel the offer. The war has only just begun! To be continued…