Kim Kardashian released garment about her romance with Pete Davidson | Showbiz 123

By: round

It seems that the relationship between socialite Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson is going from strength to strength, as the model recently spoke about the possibility of the comedian appearing on her family reality show, which will air on Hulu.

During an interview with Variety, the businesswoman said: “I have not filmed with (Pete) and I am not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event going on and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to go away. I think he could shoot something really exciting, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Also read: Marc Anthony no longer hides that he is “crazy” about the model Nadia Ferreira

Likewise, the famous commented that when the Kardashian-Jenner clan returns to television next April, fans will know how and when she and the actor met. “You will know how we met and who contacted whom and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” said the instagramer.

“I am definitely open to talk, and I definitely explain it”, added the American about her romance with the presenter. The reality show, titled The Kardashians, will have a total of 40 episodes over two seasons.

It is worth remembering that after the famous attended the Saturday Night Live program, rumors of romance began. Also, during the recording of the episode Kim Kardashian and Pete kissed dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin. Before confirming their courtship in November 2021, both were seen together on the streets of New York.

Also read: He did it! J Balvin’s mother overcame COVID-19