Kim Kardashian: Relentless businesswoman, she bends Instagram bosses!

Nobody upsets the Kardashian-Jenner sisters…and the big bosses of this world are no exception! While the Meta group (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.) had decided to test new features for a few months creating full-screen videos copying the new kid, TikTok, its leaders were forced to turn back in the face of the scale of a global protest.

Shared hundreds of millions of times, the image that appealed to Instagram “become Instagram again” by stopping plagiarizing TikTok finally gave in to Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, who confirmed it in an interview, explaining that the “recommended” content would return to normal too. “I’m glad we took a risk – if we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not being bold enough“, he nevertheless positively.

A wind of protest came, you have to know… of Kim Kardashian and her sisters : the most popular family in the world has indeed started spreading this message, they who are much more active on Instagram than on all other social networks and who use it for their lucrative business. The ex-wife of Kanye West, in particular, fought to find his account as she liked before all these changes and therefore finally prevailed.