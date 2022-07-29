Entertainment

Kim Kardashian: Relentless businesswoman, she bends Instagram bosses!

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 59 1 minute read

Nobody upsets the Kardashian-Jenner sisters…and the big bosses of this world are no exception! While the Meta group (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.) had decided to test new features for a few months creating full-screen videos copying the new kid, TikTok, its leaders were forced to turn back in the face of the scale of a global protest.

Shared hundreds of millions of times, the image that appealed to Instagram “become Instagram againby stopping plagiarizing TikTok finally gave in to Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, who confirmed it in an interview, explaining that the “recommended” content would return to normal too. “I’m glad we took a risk – if we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not being bold enough“, he nevertheless positively.

A wind of protest came, you have to know… of Kim Kardashian and her sisters : the most popular family in the world has indeed started spreading this message, they who are much more active on Instagram than on all other social networks and who use it for their lucrative business. The ex-wife of Kanye West, in particular, fought to find his account as she liked before all these changes and therefore finally prevailed.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 59 1 minute read

Related Articles

Stranger Things villain Jamie Campbell Bower opened up about his addictions

2 mins ago

What Happened on July 30 in Pop History

4 mins ago

Will Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens return to High School Musical?

13 mins ago

Do you remember her? This is what Ana de Armas looked like in El Internado — Rock&Pop

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button