Kim Kardashian remembers Robert Kardashian on the anniversary of his death

A touching tribute. Kim Kardashian honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, by sharing a series of handwritten notes on the 19th anniversary of his death.

“19 years ago my dad passed away,” Kim, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 1, alongside a post written by her dad. “I miss coming home with those notes that I could barely read in his clumsy handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can still feel you.

Robert — who was also the father of Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian – was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003. He died two months later, on September 30, at the age of 59.

In a second snap posted on Saturday, the KKW Beauty founder shared various Father’s Day cards she had given to the lawyer over the years, revealing that her dad kept every letter she ever gave him.

“Happy Father’s Day (and keep up the good work),” a note from the reality TV star read in 2002. “Dad – I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and Happy Father’s Day.

“We skied every Thanksgiving” The Kardashians star wrote alongside another video of Robert skiing with the family. “Best memories ever! And the reason why I like to ski today, especially with my children.

The Hulu personality – who is now mother to daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with her ex Kanye West – is currently working to emulate his father’s legacy by earning his law degree, passing the freshman law student exam in December 2021.

Two years earlier, the keeping up with the Kardashians the star opened up vogue on the advice Robert gave her about a career in law. “He said to me one day, ‘I think you would be very good at it. But I also think it’s super stressful and exhausting. So, if you want a stress-free life, maybe don’t go to law school.

In 2020, the SKIMS founder recalled idolizing the avocado from a young age. “I think back when I was a teenager and he was working on the OJ [Simpson] case, I would sneak into his office, looking at all the evidence and things that I shouldn’t have looked at,” she said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour at the time.

She continued: “Maybe it’s been in my soul for years that this is what I would have wanted to do. And I even saw interviews appear from six or seven years ago. People ask me what I wanted to do if I didn’t shoot my show. I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or a lawyer.