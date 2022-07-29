Kim Kardashian Responds to Marilyn Monroe Dress Controversy

Kim Kardashian wanted to cut the rumors short. The reality TV star spoke on NBC’s Today Show on June 21 to make sure she hadn’t damaged the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala last month. . An outfit she wore for less than five minutes, she said. Bad tongues claimed that the businesswoman had lost crystals and damaged the fabric after wearing it.

“I arrived at the feet of the red carpet in a bathrobe and slippers. I put on the dress and went up the stairs. I had to wear it for three, maybe four minutes. Then I changed at the top of the stairs,” she said on air, noting that the assistants who helped her put on the dress wore “gloves.”

READ ALSO



A photo of Kim Kardashian helped dismantle an art trafficking ring



Words corroborated by the museum Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, owner of the emblematic dress of Marilyn Monroe from 1962. In a blog post, the management of the establishment had assured that the appearance of Kim Kardashian “had no caused no damage” to the famous outfit, whose value is estimated at 10 million dollars.

We’re catching up with @KimKardashian about her relationship with Pete Davidson, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, her newest business project that’s been years in the making and more! pic.twitter.com/Chsz8cK5FW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2022

As a reminder, Marilyn Monroe wore this dress on President John F. Kennedy’s birthday in 1962, where she interpreted a very sensual “Happy Birthday” to him. While the theme for the Met Gala this year was “Gilded Glamour”, Kim Kardashian felt that this outfit choice would be perfect for her. “I respect her. I understand how much that dress means in American history, and with that theme, I thought, ‘What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday “to the President of the United States?”

READ ALSO



Kim Kardashian: her Skims brand of sculpting underwear already valued at billions



Earlier this month, Marilyn Monroe historian Scott Fortner claimed on Instagram, with photos, that Kim Kardashian had damaged the dress, causing an outcry. “Without a doubt, the damage is extensive,” he wrote. To which the museum replied: “From the bottom of the steps of the Met, where Kim entered the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress remained in the same condition,” said Amanda Joiner, vice -Ripley’s president of publishing and licensing, in a statement.