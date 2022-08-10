Kim Kardashian returns to music with new Beats By Dre collab

Looks like Kim Ky adds another business venture to its portfolio with its new collaboration with Beats by Dre headphones.

The Kardashian business mogul hopped on Instagram, using her past ten Stories to showcase her latest collaboration with Beats by Dre.

The unique wireless earbuds look suspiciously like the shape of a makeup sponge with the product packaging of it SKKN by the Kim skincare line.

Additionally, the flesh-toned air buds also parallel the neutral color palette of its lounge and shapewear brand. SKIMS.

Kim is also a marketing genius.

The collaboration announcement follows days after the social media vixen took to Instagram with her kids Chi and North West to promote by Kanye West Year 3022 Yeezy Shades.

He also appears the mum of four would blend into the musical space ever since his 2011 song, “Jam (Turn It Up).”

The Pro Fit The Kim-designed headphones will be available in three shades and are expected to hit Apple Stores on August 16.

Kim Kardashian’s a new business venture could be his way of taking on the music. She was recently trolled on social media for tweeting that she wanted an Atlanta rapper Gunna outside the prison system.

Kim K had Black Twitter in an uproar when she simply tweeted“Free Gunna.”

Many fans on Twitter wondered if the reality star was even a fan of Gunna’s music.

Additional reporting by Tatiana Pinheiro and Nicole Bartley.