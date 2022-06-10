Kim Kardashian retweets a photo of her taken by Léna Situations!

Once again, Kim Kardashian created the surprise. And for good reason, the star does not hesitate to repost a photo of her taken by Léna Situations.

On the web, stars can sometimes surprise their fans. This is the case of Kim Kardashian who decided to repost a photo of her taken by Léna Situations at the Met Gala. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian in the heart of the eyes

It’s no secret, Kim Kardashian never goes unnoticed. Indeed, the star has a string of appearances and continues to get noticed. In short, no one can miss it. Yes, just that!

I have to say that Kim Kardashian never leaves anything to chance. Indeed, the latter always approaches breathtaking looks. Thus, the mother of North stands out as a true icon. Enough to inspire a large number of fans who do not hesitate to try to reproduce her looks.

To continue its momentum, the ex-wife of Kanye West has opted for a very original look at her sister’s wedding. Indeed, his sublime Dolce & Gabanna pieces did not fail to make people react. In reality, the young woman explained having fun with this look. And the result is proof!

Moreover, Kim Kardashian does not seem to want to stop on such a good momentum. And for good reason, the reality TV star decided to start your own beauty brande. She will therefore now be able to offer her beauty secrets to her fans. Very cool !

But if a Kim Kardashian look really surprised internet users, it was at the Met Gala. Moreover, the latter was even photographed by Léna Situations. MCE TV tells you more!

Léna Situations took a picture of the star?

This year, the Met Gala has once again gathered beautiful people. Thus, it seemed logical that Kim Kardashian would make her appearance there. And as expected, the latter landed and caused a sensation. And yes, she found herself in the heart of all eyes.

It must be said that for this event, Kim Kardashian opted for a historic look. Indeed, the latter arrived with the famous dress of Marylin Monroe. As a reminder, this is the dress she wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kenndy in 1962. Besides, to be able to put on the coin, the pretty brunette had to lose 16 kilos. Farewell to generous shapes!

To immortalize his arrival, many photographers were present on the scene. Furthermore, Léna Situations also wanted to capture the moment. A few weeks ago, the famous French influencer had shared the snapshot she had taken on Instagram. Something to surprise its many subscribers, therefore.

Léna Situation had therefore declared: ” I shot Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. And Kim is thrilled to announce that the vlog of the biggest night of my life, a crazy moment in my career: the Met Gala… comes out Sunday at 8:50 p.m. »

But today, it’s Kim Kardashian’s turn to surprise internet users. And for good reason, on Twitter, the star retweeted the photo mentioning Léna Situations.

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian has not finished surprising the Web. To be continued.

Photo credits: DNPhotography/ABACAREynaud

Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA