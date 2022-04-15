Kim Kardashian revealed how she began her relationship with Pete Davidson | INSTAGRAM

It finally happened, beautifull model Y socialite American, Kim Kardashian, officially uploaded a photograph with Peter Davidson in its Instagram official a few hours ago, which is why netizens were moved and wondered how they really started dating, there are rumors about it but she decided to reveal to us what the truth is

the founder of SKIMS wanted to talk about her relationship with the comedian in a podcast broadcast yesterday April 12 called “Not Skinny But Not Fat”produced by Dear Media.

That was where she wanted to share the first moment she felt attracted to him, it turns out that this happened in a parody that was recorded for Saturday night Live at the end of october of the 2021where they exchanged a kiss.

The show’s host Amanda Hirsh I asked Kim if at this very moment it was that she felt that energy that we can now all observe between them, of course she said yes.

Rumors about the romance began a few weeks later after they were seen holding hands while walking through California, although they made it clear that this outing happened after some moments alone at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

This information impressed Internet users, they did not expect everything to have happened in such a way, something that could be said to have happened, although some natively because at that time she was still married, although of course with the divorce plans making little progress little by little

The reality is that Kim Kardashian has all the freedom to be happy, so in the Podcast she simply shared that she has dedicated herself to relaxing and hanging out just like on her first date, making it more than clear how things happened in the timeline.

We also know that the famous is very happy that a new program called “The Kardashians” is being released, which is broadcast by ass and where we can once again enjoy this family so mediatic that it has not stopped attracting attention for years.